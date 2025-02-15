Archit Organosys reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales rise 4.27% to Rs 25.87 crore

Net profit of Archit Organosys reported to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 4.27% to Rs 25.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 24.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales25.8724.81 4 OPM %10.244.39 -PBDT3.110.84 270 PBT1.62-0.65 LP NP1.01-0.46 LP

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

