Containerway International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 10.31 crore

Net Loss of Containerway International reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 10.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales10.310 0 OPM %-0.680 -PBDT-0.08-0.03 -167 PBT-0.08-0.03 -167 NP-0.10-0.03 -233

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

