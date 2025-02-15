Containerway International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 10.31 crore

Net Loss of Containerway International reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 10.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023.10.310-0.680-0.08-0.03-0.08-0.03-0.10-0.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News