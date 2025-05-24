Narayana Hrudayalaya consolidated net profit rises 3.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.39% to Rs 1475.44 crore

Net profit of Narayana Hrudayalaya rose 3.41% to Rs 197.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 190.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.39% to Rs 1475.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1246.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.11% to Rs 790.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 789.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.12% to Rs 5482.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4890.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1475.441246.255482.984890.2124.2523.3523.2823.47343.88286.741222.011125.47261.38222.22943.90883.99197.21190.71790.16789.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News