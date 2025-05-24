Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Competent Automobiles Company consolidated net profit declines 23.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Competent Automobiles Company consolidated net profit declines 23.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 3.54% to Rs 516.22 crore

Net profit of Competent Automobiles Company declined 23.00% to Rs 7.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.54% to Rs 516.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 498.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.99% to Rs 21.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.04% to Rs 2138.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2116.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales516.22498.56 4 2138.792116.69 1 OPM %4.694.96 -3.793.73 - PBDT19.1221.07 -9 59.4963.07 -6 PBT11.0414.87 -26 30.2439.05 -23 NP7.409.61 -23 21.5027.56 -22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

A.K.Capital Services consolidated net profit declines 14.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Mindteck (India) consolidated net profit rises 4.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Pix Transmission consolidated net profit declines 7.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Permanent Magnets consolidated net profit declines 37.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 62.31% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 24 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story