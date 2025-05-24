Competent Automobiles Company consolidated net profit declines 23.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.54% to Rs 516.22 crore

Net profit of Competent Automobiles Company declined 23.00% to Rs 7.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.54% to Rs 516.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 498.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.99% to Rs 21.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.04% to Rs 2138.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2116.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

516.22498.562138.792116.694.694.963.793.7319.1221.0759.4963.0711.0414.8730.2439.057.409.6121.5027.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News