Rashi Peripherals consolidated net profit rises 28.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales decline 0.97% to Rs 2973.17 crore

Net profit of Rashi Peripherals rose 28.88% to Rs 51.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.97% to Rs 2973.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3002.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.33% to Rs 208.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 141.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.14% to Rs 13772.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11094.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2973.173002.23 -1 13772.7311094.70 24 OPM %3.152.26 -2.182.64 - PBDT72.4550.07 45 283.38200.16 42 PBT67.9145.17 50 266.14181.28 47 NP51.2839.79 29 208.06141.22 47

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 24 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

