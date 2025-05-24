Rashi Peripherals consolidated net profit rises 28.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.97% to Rs 2973.17 crore

Net profit of Rashi Peripherals rose 28.88% to Rs 51.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.97% to Rs 2973.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3002.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.33% to Rs 208.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 141.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.14% to Rs 13772.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11094.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2973.173002.2313772.7311094.703.152.262.182.6472.4550.07283.38200.1667.9145.17266.14181.2851.2839.79208.06141.22

