Sayaji Hotels (Pune) consolidated net profit declines 20.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.83% to Rs 20.00 croreNet profit of Sayaji Hotels (Pune) declined 20.13% to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.83% to Rs 20.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.23% to Rs 16.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.93% to Rs 76.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
