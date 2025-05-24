Sayaji Hotels (Pune) consolidated net profit declines 20.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.83% to Rs 20.00 crore

Net profit of Sayaji Hotels (Pune) declined 20.13% to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.83% to Rs 20.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.23% to Rs 16.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.93% to Rs 76.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

20.0019.4576.7670.4726.8032.3432.5434.005.686.6625.4124.615.055.9423.0121.793.654.5716.9516.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News