ARCL Organics consolidated net profit rises 11.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 25.48% to Rs 72.24 crore

Net profit of ARCL Organics rose 11.11% to Rs 5.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.48% to Rs 72.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.12% to Rs 12.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.39% to Rs 250.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 190.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales72.2457.57 25 250.59190.72 31 OPM %12.399.21 -9.5010.12 - PBDT8.285.64 47 21.9618.94 16 PBT6.865.14 33 16.7514.65 14 NP5.605.04 11 12.3311.30 9

First Published: May 13 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

