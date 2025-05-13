Hero MotoCorp consolidated net profit rises 24.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.67% to Rs 9969.81 croreNet profit of Hero MotoCorp rose 24.21% to Rs 1161.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 935.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.67% to Rs 9969.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9616.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 16.92% to Rs 4378.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3744.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.30% to Rs 40923.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 37788.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content