Hero MotoCorp consolidated net profit rises 24.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 3.67% to Rs 9969.81 crore

Net profit of Hero MotoCorp rose 24.21% to Rs 1161.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 935.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.67% to Rs 9969.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9616.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.92% to Rs 4378.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3744.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.30% to Rs 40923.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 37788.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales9969.819616.68 4 40923.4237788.62 8 OPM %14.4513.72 -14.1413.84 - PBDT1769.051488.69 19 6758.156007.55 12 PBT1564.911292.08 21 5933.565250.19 13 NP1161.33935.01 24 4378.483744.83 17

First Published: May 13 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

