Nitin Spinners standalone net profit rises 18.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 5.07% to Rs 841.29 crore

Net profit of Nitin Spinners rose 18.38% to Rs 46.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.07% to Rs 841.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 800.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.39% to Rs 175.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 131.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.77% to Rs 3305.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2905.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales841.29800.71 5 3305.652905.65 14 OPM %14.3014.52 -14.2612.98 - PBDT99.7989.02 12 384.64296.00 30 PBT63.1752.77 20 236.94177.53 33 NP46.3739.17 18 175.43131.52 33

First Published: May 13 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

