Nitin Spinners standalone net profit rises 18.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.07% to Rs 841.29 crore

Net profit of Nitin Spinners rose 18.38% to Rs 46.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.07% to Rs 841.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 800.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.39% to Rs 175.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 131.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.77% to Rs 3305.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2905.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

