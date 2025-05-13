Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Heads UP Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Heads UP Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 693.75% to Rs 1.27 crore

Net profit of Heads UP Ventures reported to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 693.75% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 125.40% to Rs 1.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.270.16 694 1.420.63 125 OPM %88.98-1243.75 -53.52-703.17 - PBDT1.30-1.95 LP 1.60-4.27 LP PBT1.29-1.96 LP 1.59-4.32 LP NP1.10-1.96 LP 1.39-4.32 LP

First Published: May 13 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

