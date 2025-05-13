Magadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit rises 52.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.29% to Rs 355.21 croreNet profit of Magadh Sugar & Energy rose 52.54% to Rs 71.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.29% to Rs 355.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 288.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.98% to Rs 109.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 116.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.58% to Rs 1322.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1096.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
