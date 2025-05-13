B N Rathi Securities consolidated net profit declines 83.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 36.70% to Rs 6.95 crore

Net profit of B N Rathi Securities declined 83.48% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 36.70% to Rs 6.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.16% to Rs 9.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.60% to Rs 36.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

6.9510.9836.3836.97-11.947.0110.6116.070.913.2513.3214.550.753.1312.6614.150.382.309.4610.53

