B N Rathi Securities consolidated net profit declines 83.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales decline 36.70% to Rs 6.95 crore

Net profit of B N Rathi Securities declined 83.48% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 36.70% to Rs 6.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.16% to Rs 9.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.60% to Rs 36.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales6.9510.98 -37 36.3836.97 -2 OPM %-11.947.01 -10.6116.07 - PBDT0.913.25 -72 13.3214.55 -8 PBT0.753.13 -76 12.6614.15 -11 NP0.382.30 -83 9.4610.53 -10

First Published: May 13 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

