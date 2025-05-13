B N Rathi Securities consolidated net profit declines 83.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 36.70% to Rs 6.95 croreNet profit of B N Rathi Securities declined 83.48% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 36.70% to Rs 6.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 10.16% to Rs 9.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.60% to Rs 36.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
