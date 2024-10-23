Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Resonance Specialities standalone net profit rises 293.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Resonance Specialities standalone net profit rises 293.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales rise 78.11% to Rs 18.06 crore

Net profit of Resonance Specialities rose 293.48% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 78.11% to Rs 18.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales18.0610.14 78 OPM %13.019.07 -PBDT2.581.08 139 PBT2.090.72 190 NP1.810.46 293

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 3:47 PM IST

