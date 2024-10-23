Resonance Specialities standalone net profit rises 293.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 78.11% to Rs 18.06 crore

Net profit of Resonance Specialities rose 293.48% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 78.11% to Rs 18.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.18.0610.1413.019.072.581.082.090.721.810.46

