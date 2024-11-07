Arihant Capital Markets consolidated net profit rises 35.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 7:00 PM IST
Sales rise 36.47% to Rs 76.38 crore

Net profit of Arihant Capital Markets rose 35.74% to Rs 19.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 36.47% to Rs 76.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 55.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales76.3855.97 36 OPM %40.1438.16 -PBDT26.1219.71 33 PBT25.3919.12 33 NP19.9414.69 36

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

