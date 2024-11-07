Arihant Capital Markets consolidated net profit rises 35.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.47% to Rs 76.38 crore

Net profit of Arihant Capital Markets rose 35.74% to Rs 19.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 36.47% to Rs 76.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 55.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.76.3855.9740.1438.1626.1219.7125.3919.1219.9414.69

