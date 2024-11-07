Citadel Realty & Developers consolidated net profit declines 10.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.25% to Rs 0.89 crore

Net profit of Citadel Realty & Developers declined 10.71% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.25% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.890.8086.5288.750.350.360.350.360.250.28

