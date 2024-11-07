Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Citadel Realty & Developers consolidated net profit declines 10.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 7:00 PM IST
Sales rise 11.25% to Rs 0.89 crore

Net profit of Citadel Realty & Developers declined 10.71% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.25% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.890.80 11 OPM %86.5288.75 -PBDT0.350.36 -3 PBT0.350.36 -3 NP0.250.28 -11

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

