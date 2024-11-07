Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.18 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 7:00 PM IST
Sales rise 2.00% to Rs 990.73 crore

Net Loss of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals reported to Rs 18.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 18.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.00% to Rs 990.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 971.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales990.73971.30 2 OPM %4.661.70 -PBDT84.3376.75 10 PBT-15.80-18.45 14 NP-18.18-18.37 1

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

