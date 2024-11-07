Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.18 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.00% to Rs 990.73 crore

Net Loss of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals reported to Rs 18.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 18.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.00% to Rs 990.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 971.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.990.73971.304.661.7084.3376.75-15.80-18.45-18.18-18.37

