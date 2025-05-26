Arihant Classic Finance standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 304.23% to Rs 2.87 crore

Net profit of Arihant Classic Finance rose 600.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 304.23% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 68.31% to Rs 1.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 106.52% to Rs 5.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2.870.715.702.7692.3373.2483.16229.350.050.022.025.270.050.022.025.270.070.011.544.86

