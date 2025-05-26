Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arihant Classic Finance standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 304.23% to Rs 2.87 crore

Net profit of Arihant Classic Finance rose 600.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 304.23% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 68.31% to Rs 1.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 106.52% to Rs 5.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.870.71 304 5.702.76 107 OPM %92.3373.24 -83.16229.35 - PBDT0.050.02 150 2.025.27 -62 PBT0.050.02 150 2.025.27 -62 NP0.070.01 600 1.544.86 -68

First Published: May 26 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

