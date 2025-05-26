Indo Cotspin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.75% to Rs 6.35 crore

Net Loss of Indo Cotspin reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.75% to Rs 6.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 471.43% to Rs 0.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 50.06% to Rs 24.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

6.355.0924.9416.622.523.143.135.290.150.161.120.880.01-0.020.560.07-0.01-0.020.400.07

