Brady & Morris Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 576.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.65% to Rs 26.69 crore

Net profit of Brady & Morris Engineering Company rose 576.98% to Rs 17.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.65% to Rs 26.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 185.49% to Rs 24.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.08% to Rs 90.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

26.6926.0090.3175.215.5514.5812.7116.351.053.6911.1112.140.783.5110.1211.5117.062.5224.018.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News