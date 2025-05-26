Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inter State Oil Carrier reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Inter State Oil Carrier reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 8.91% to Rs 23.01 crore

Net profit of Inter State Oil Carrier reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.91% to Rs 23.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.56% to Rs 1.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.02% to Rs 88.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 84.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales23.0125.26 -9 88.1584.74 4 OPM %6.696.18 -8.198.19 - PBDT1.311.18 11 5.895.72 3 PBT0.220.18 22 1.561.65 -5 NP0.14-0.22 LP 1.140.86 33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Brady & Morris Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 576.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Pentokey Organy (India) standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Zydus Life gets USFDA nod for Isotretinoin capsules

Prithvi Exchange (India) reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

NTPC consolidated net profit rises 23.38% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 26 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story