Pentokey Organy (India) standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Pentokey Organy (India) rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 71.26% to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 81.14% to Rs 0.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

