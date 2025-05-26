Home / Markets / Capital Market News / High Street Filatex reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

High Street Filatex reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 79.34% to Rs 0.25 crore

High Street Filatex reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 79.34% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 185.62% to Rs 4.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.251.21 -79 4.171.46 186 OPM %-28.0013.22 --4.082.05 - PBDT00.16 -100 -0.100.03 PL PBT00.16 -100 -0.100.03 PL NP00.16 -100 -0.100.03 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Inter State Oil Carrier reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Brady & Morris Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 576.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Pentokey Organy (India) standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Zydus Life gets USFDA nod for Isotretinoin capsules

Prithvi Exchange (India) reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 26 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story