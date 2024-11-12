Arihant Foundations & Housing consolidated net profit rises 810.34% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 427.18% to Rs 48.29 crore

Net profit of Arihant Foundations & Housing rose 810.34% to Rs 10.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 427.18% to Rs 48.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.48.299.1632.7634.3914.761.8814.651.8010.561.16

