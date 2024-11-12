Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Suprajit Engineering consolidated net profit declines 98.62% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Sales rise 17.60% to Rs 833.60 crore

Net profit of Suprajit Engineering declined 98.62% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 34.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.60% to Rs 833.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 708.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales833.60708.87 18 OPM %7.569.85 -PBDT60.8774.91 -19 PBT28.4649.21 -42 NP0.4834.76 -99

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

