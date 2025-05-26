Arihant Superstructures consolidated net profit declines 35.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.80% to Rs 152.58 crore

Net profit of Arihant Superstructures declined 35.38% to Rs 11.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.80% to Rs 152.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 155.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.01% to Rs 54.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.20% to Rs 498.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 510.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

