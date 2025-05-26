Home / Markets / Capital Market News / W H Brady & Co consolidated net profit rises 379.51% in the March 2025 quarter

W H Brady & Co consolidated net profit rises 379.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 0.86% to Rs 30.47 crore

Net profit of W H Brady & Co rose 379.51% to Rs 11.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.86% to Rs 30.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 130.25% to Rs 20.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.50% to Rs 105.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 89.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales30.4730.21 1 105.1489.48 18 OPM %6.5012.21 -12.0412.59 - PBDT0.204.44 -95 16.2216.70 -3 PBT-0.504.10 PL 14.0915.46 -9 NP11.702.44 380 20.638.96 130

First Published: May 26 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

