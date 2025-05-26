W H Brady & Co consolidated net profit rises 379.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.86% to Rs 30.47 crore

Net profit of W H Brady & Co rose 379.51% to Rs 11.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.86% to Rs 30.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 130.25% to Rs 20.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.50% to Rs 105.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 89.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

