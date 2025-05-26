Tirupati Fin-Lease reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.04% to Rs 0.50 crore

Net loss of Tirupati Fin-Lease reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.04% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.44% to Rs 0.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.33% to Rs 1.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

