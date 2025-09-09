Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infosys rises on share buyback proposal

Infosys rises on share buyback proposal

Sep 09 2025
Infosys gained 3.61% to Rs 1484.35 after the company announced that its board will meet on Thursday (11 September 2025) to consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

The announcement was made after trading hours on Monday (08 September 2025).

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

The companys consolidated net profit had declined 1.59% to Rs 6,921 crore despite a 3.31% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 42,279 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Sep 09 2025

