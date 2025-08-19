Silverline Technologies standalone net profit rises 55650.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13069.74% to Rs 100.09 crore

Net profit of Silverline Technologies rose 55650.00% to Rs 11.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13069.74% to Rs 100.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.100.090.7614.893.9514.900.0314.900.0211.150.02

