Arkade Developers consolidated net profit rises 2.45% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.06% to Rs 224.62 crore

Net profit of Arkade Developers rose 2.45% to Rs 50.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 48.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 6.06% to Rs 224.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 239.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.224.62239.1227.1427.5868.0966.7566.6566.5350.0848.88

