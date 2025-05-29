Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arman Holdings standalone net profit rises 1200.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Arman Holdings standalone net profit rises 1200.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 382.89% to Rs 3.67 crore

Net profit of Arman Holdings rose 1200.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 382.89% to Rs 3.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.40% to Rs 3.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.670.76 383 3.674.39 -16 OPM %3.541.32 --0.540.68 - PBDT0.130.01 1200 -0.020.03 PL PBT0.130.01 1200 -0.020.03 PL NP0.130.01 1200 -0.020.02 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wireless Tele-density in India increases to 82.01% in April-25

N K Textile Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Potato inflation elevated at 54% in FY25, Tomato prices see heavy volatility

STL Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

RBI sustains efforts towards accelerating global outreach of India's domestic payment systems

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story