Potato inflation elevated at 54% in FY25, Tomato prices see heavy volatility

The Reserve Bank of India has noted that among key vegetables, potato inflation remained elevated and averaged 54.1 per cent during 2024-25 on account of a production shortfall in 2023-24 [(-) 5.0 per cent over 2022-23] due to high minimum temperatures during winter and prolonged fog conditions in major producing states. However, with increase in production in 2024-25 (4.4 per cent as per 1st AE over 2023-24) and higher market arrivals, potato inflation moderated during January-March 2025.

Meanwhile, Tomato prices exhibited significant volatility in 2024-25, recording an average inflation (y-o-y) of 36.6 per cent between April-June 2024, before recording deflation of 43 per cent in July due to favourable base effects, which deepened to 47.9 per cent in August 2024 due to sharp price corrections on fresh crop arrivals. However, inflation in tomato prices increased to 161 per cent in October on lower mandi arrivals due to crop damage from high temperatures and rainfall in southern states.

