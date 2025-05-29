Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wireless Tele-density in India increases to 82.01% in April-25

Wireless Tele-density in India increases to 82.01% in April-25

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:09 PM IST
Ministry of Communications has stated in a latest update that as per information received from 1462 operators in April 2025, in comparison to 1206 operators in March 2025, the total Broadband Subscribers decreased from 944.12 million at the end of March 2025 to 943.09 million at the end of April 2025 with a monthly growth rate of -0.11%. Wireline subscribers increased from 37.04 million at the end of March-25 to 37.41 million at the end of April-25. Net increase in the wireline subscriber base was 0.37 million with a monthly growth rate of 1.00%.

The Overall wireline Tele-density in India increased from 2.62% at the end of March-25 to 2.65% at the end of April-25. Urban and Rural Wireline Tele-density were 6.68% and 0.39%, respectively, during the same period. The share of urban and rural subscribers in total wireline subscribers were 90.61% and 9.39% respectively at the end of April, 2024.

Total wireless (mobile + 5G FWA) subscribers increased from 1,163.76 million at the end of March-25 to 1,166.43 million at the end of April-25, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.23%. Total Wireless subscription in urban areas increased from 632.57 million at the end of March-25 to 633.29 million at the end of April-25. The subscription in rural areas also increased from 531.18 million to 533.14 million during the same period. The monthly growth rate of urban and rural wireless subscriptions was 0.11% and 0.37%, respectively.

The Wireless Tele-density in India increased from 82.42% at the end of March-25 to 82.54% at the end of April-25. The Urban Wireless Tele-density decreased from 124.83% at the end of March-25 to 124.78% at the end of April-25. The Rural Tele-density increased from 58.67% to 58.87% during the same period. The share of urban and rural wireless subscribers in the total number of wireless subscribers was 54.29% and 45.71%, respectively, at the end of April-25.

Total wireless (mobile) subscribers increased from 1,156.99 million at the end of March-25 to 1,158.93 million at the end of April-25, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.17%. Wireless (mobile) subscription in urban areas increased from 628.31 million at the end of March-25 to 628.57 million at the end of April-25 and wireless (mobile) subscription in rural areas also increased from 528.68 million to 530.36 million during the same period. Monthly growth rate of urban and rural wireless (mobile) subscription was 0.04% and 0.32% respectively.

The Wireless (mobile) Tele-density in India increased from 81.94% at the end of March-25 to 82.01% at the end of April-25. The Urban Wireless Tele-density decreased from 123.99% at the end of March-25 to 123.85% at the end of April-25 and Rural Tele-density increased from 58.40% to 58.57% during the same period. The share of urban and rural wireless (mobile) subscribers in total number of wireless (mobile) subscribers was 54.24% and 45.76% respectively at the end of April 2025.

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

