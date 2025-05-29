Home / Markets / Capital Market News / N K Textile Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

N K Textile Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.02 crore

N K Textile Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.020.02 0 0.070.06 17 OPM %00 -28.570 - PBDT00 0 0.020 0 PBT00 0 0.020 0 NP00 0 0.020 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Potato inflation elevated at 54% in FY25, Tomato prices see heavy volatility

STL Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

RBI sustains efforts towards accelerating global outreach of India's domestic payment systems

Alkem Laboratories standalone net profit declines 14.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Currency printing expenditure increased 25% to Rs 6,372.8 cr in FY25: RBI report

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story