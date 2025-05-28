Arnold Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.29 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 27.80% to Rs 45.55 crore

Net loss of Arnold Holdings reported to Rs 5.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 6.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 27.80% to Rs 45.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 39.57% to Rs 5.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.37% to Rs 199.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 204.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

45.5563.09199.73204.57-15.6320.805.399.25-7.0911.717.5314.87-7.4510.336.1712.74-5.296.415.338.82

