Vaxfab Enterprises standalone net profit rises 188.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:22 AM IST
Sales rise 168.07% to Rs 3.19 crore

Net profit of Vaxfab Enterprises rose 188.71% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 168.07% to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 541.90% to Rs 58.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.191.19 168 58.679.14 542 OPM %58.62-19.33 -0.030.33 - PBDT1.92-0.09 LP 0.730.17 329 PBT1.91-0.10 LP 0.700.12 483 NP1.790.62 189 0.58-3.57 LP

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

