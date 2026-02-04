Aro Granite Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.97 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 51.23% to Rs 14.69 croreNet loss of Aro Granite Industries reported to Rs 2.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 51.23% to Rs 14.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 30.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales14.6930.12 -51 OPM %-11.981.46 -PBDT-0.502.88 PL PBT-2.920.38 PL NP-2.970 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content