Aro Granite Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.97 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Net loss of Aro Granite Industries reported to Rs 2.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 51.23% to Rs 14.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 30.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.14.6930.12-11.981.46-0.502.88-2.920.38-2.970

