Utkarsh Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 27.81% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 34.06% to Rs 965.92 crore

Net profit of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank rose 27.81% to Rs 137.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 107.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 34.06% to Rs 965.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 720.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

