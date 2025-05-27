Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GVP Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

GVP Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 77.04% to Rs 1.52 crore

Net loss of GVP Infotech reported to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 3.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 77.04% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 82.89% to Rs 5.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.526.62 -77 5.6933.25 -83 OPM %-108.5546.83 --43.068.66 - PBDT-2.043.20 PL -2.413.18 PL PBT-2.083.14 PL -2.612.87 PL NP-2.113.11 PL -2.642.84 PL

