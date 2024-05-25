Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aruna Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Aruna Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 293.04% to Rs 6.21 crore

Net Loss of Aruna Hotels reported to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 293.04% to Rs 6.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 779.19% to Rs 17.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.211.58 293 17.321.97 779 OPM %9.98-1115.19 -10.10-1043.65 - PBDT0.11-5.05 LP -0.34-8.85 96 PBT-0.76-5.99 87 -3.74-11.67 68 NP-0.51-2.99 83 -4.50-8.92 50

