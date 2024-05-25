Chartered Logistics standalone net profit rises 169.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.79% to Rs 20.05 crore

Net profit of Chartered Logistics rose 169.01% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.79% to Rs 20.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 318.75% to Rs 0.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.59% to Rs 71.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

20.0521.5171.6484.878.937.955.614.651.930.622.381.911.430.100.19-0.451.910.710.670.16

