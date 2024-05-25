Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chartered Logistics standalone net profit rises 169.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Chartered Logistics standalone net profit rises 169.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.79% to Rs 20.05 crore

Net profit of Chartered Logistics rose 169.01% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.79% to Rs 20.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 318.75% to Rs 0.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.59% to Rs 71.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales20.0521.51 -7 71.6484.87 -16 OPM %8.937.95 -5.614.65 - PBDT1.930.62 211 2.381.91 25 PBT1.430.10 1330 0.19-0.45 LP NP1.910.71 169 0.670.16 319

