Lumax Industries consolidated net profit rises 73.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.13% to Rs 742.69 croreNet profit of Lumax Industries rose 73.83% to Rs 36.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.13% to Rs 742.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 608.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.70% to Rs 111.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 103.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.67% to Rs 2636.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2319.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News