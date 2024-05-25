Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KG Petrochem reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.87 crore in the March 2024 quarter

KG Petrochem reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.87 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 30.55% to Rs 105.25 crore

Net profit of KG Petrochem reported to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.55% to Rs 105.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 88.27% to Rs 0.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.05% to Rs 330.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 303.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales105.2580.62 31 330.80303.36 9 OPM %6.19-1.08 -5.478.76 - PBDT4.91-1.94 LP 14.8923.10 -36 PBT1.73-4.75 LP 2.8711.32 -75 NP0.87-3.19 LP 0.937.93 -88

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

