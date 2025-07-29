Go Digit General Insurance standalone net profit rises 36.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.26% to Rs 1865.00 crore

Net profit of Go Digit General Insurance rose 36.50% to Rs 138.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 101.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.26% to Rs 1865.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1823.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1865.001823.738.555.55160.66101.34160.66101.34138.33101.34

