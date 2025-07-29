Le Lavoir standalone net profit declines 7.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.33% to Rs 0.39 crore

Net profit of Le Lavoir declined 7.41% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.33% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.390.3628.2155.560.420.440.330.350.250.27

