Sensex jumps 378 pts; auto shares slides; European mrkt decline

The headline equity indices traded with decent gains in the afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above 26,050 mark. All NSE indices traded higher, except for the Auto index.

At 13:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, soared 378.39 points or 0.44% to 85,001.29. The Nifty 50 index rose 130.05 points or 0.49% to 26,067.70.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.44% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.37%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,405 shares rose and 1,631 shares fell. A total of 191 shares were unchanged.

Gainers & Losers:

NTPC (up 3.07%), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (up 2.84%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 2.76%), Adani Enterprises (up 2.50%) and JSW Steel (up 2.47%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. Eternal (down 1.24%), Bharat Electronics (down 1.20%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.05%), Larsen & Taubro (down 0.98%) and Bajaj Finance (down 0.69%) were the major Nifty50 losers. Stocks in Spotlight: Tata Capital fell 1.53%. The companys consolidated net profit increased 2% to Rs 1,097.32 crore on 7.8% jump in total income to Rs 7,753.17 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Shree Cement rose 1.92% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 303.6% to Rs 308.51 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 76.44 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Net sales jumped 17.4% YoY to Rs 4,761.07 crore in Q2 FY26.

Adani Green Energy advanced 11.38% after the company reported a 111.2% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 583 crore in Q2 September 2025 despite a 5.3% decline in net sales to Rs 2,824 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Adani Total Gas surged 4.97%. The company reported an 11.9% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 163.49 crore despite of 19.1% jump in net sales to Rs 1451.26 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Gujarat Pipavav Port (GPPL) rose 3.68% after it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat Maritime Board for future investments of Rs 17,000 crore at Pipavav Port.

Global Markets: European market opened lower while Asian markets traded mixed on Wednesday as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate decision. Japan's Nikkei 225 index jumped over 1% to surpass 51,000 for the first time on Wednesday, setting a new record high. This surge was primarily driven by renewed optimism surrounding U.S.-Japan trade relations. The gains followed a key event on Tuesday, where U.S. President Donald Trump and Japans Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi signed a new rare earths framework. Trump's visit marked his first meeting with Takaichi, who recently assumed office; he also met Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace.

Global market sentiment was generally boosted by growing confidence that the Fed would deliver a second consecutive 25 basis point cut to support slowing growth. Markets are currently pricing in nearly 100% odds that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will approve a quarter-point reduction, which would set the federal funds rate in the 3.75%-4.00% range. Overnight, all three major U.S. indices closed higher on Tuesday. Nvidia shares led the gains after news emerged that the company will build artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputers for the U.S. Energy Department. Investor optimism about corporate earnings ahead of key megacap results this week also contributed to the rise. The S&P 500 rose 0.23% to close at 6,890.89. It had surpassed the 6,900 level for the first time on an intraday basis earlier in the day.