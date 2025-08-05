Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chamanlal Setia Exports standalone net profit declines 4.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Chamanlal Setia Exports standalone net profit declines 4.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 5:17 PM IST
Sales decline 15.32% to Rs 307.27 crore

Net profit of Chamanlal Setia Exports declined 4.33% to Rs 21.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 15.32% to Rs 307.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 362.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales307.27362.84 -15 OPM %9.578.86 -PBDT29.8031.73 -6 PBT28.7530.25 -5 NP21.6422.62 -4

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

