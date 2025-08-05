Chamanlal Setia Exports standalone net profit declines 4.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.32% to Rs 307.27 crore

Net profit of Chamanlal Setia Exports declined 4.33% to Rs 21.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 15.32% to Rs 307.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 362.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.307.27362.849.578.8629.8031.7328.7530.2521.6422.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News