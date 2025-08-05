Kaizen Agro Infrabuild reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.36 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 440.00% to Rs 5.40 crore

Net profit of Kaizen Agro Infrabuild reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 440.00% to Rs 5.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.5.401.006.67-18.000.36-0.180.36-0.180.36-0.16

