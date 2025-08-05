Everest Organics reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.41 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 65.82% to Rs 53.81 crore

Net profit of Everest Organics reported to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 65.82% to Rs 53.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 32.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.53.8132.458.27-11.283.69-4.622.17-6.091.41-6.09

