Asahi India Glass consolidated net profit declines 40.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Asahi India Glass declined 40.77% to Rs 56.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 95.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.03% to Rs 1141.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1153.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1141.611153.5016.4718.42139.55188.4770.57140.9156.5595.48

